Telangana seeks greater fiscal flexibility, increased central support

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Union Budget, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged the Centre to extend cooperation and financial support for various projects being implemented by the state government, while also seeking relaxation of FRBM limits to enable Telangana to raise additional resources for the education and health sectors.

Vikramarka raised these demands during the pre-Budget meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Saturday. According to officials, he highlighted the fiscal constraints faced by the state and pressed for greater flexibility in Centre–State financial arrangements to meet development needs.

Addressing the meeting, Vikramarka said, “In Telangana, we need to increase our capital investment rate from the present 37% to 50% of GSDP. It is necessary to enhance fiscal deficit targets to at least 4% of GSDP per annum. In addition, the 50-year interest-free loans given to states may be converted into grants and the amount of assistance may be doubled from the current levels.”

He pointed out that the Centre spends over 20% of its total expenditure on state and concurrent subjects and proposed that a 25% reduction in such expenditure would free up more than `2.21 lakh crore annually. This amount, Vikramarka said, could be transferred to states to address sector-specific and state-specific requirements.

The deputy chief minister further flagged concerns over the rising share of cesses and surcharges, stating that they now account for 20% of the Centre’s gross tax revenue. He noted that although the Fifteenth Finance Commission recommended a 41% tax devolution to states, they were effectively receiving only 30% of the Centre’s gross tax revenue.