TGDCA issues public alert to stop use of adulterated Almont-Kid syrup

The Almont-Kid Syrup, with content of Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride and Montelukast Sodium Syrup, with batch number AL-24002 and manufactured by Tridus Remedies, in the industrial area of Hajipur in Bihar, was found to be unsafe for use.

The TGDCA called to immediately stop the use of the syrup and if in possession, report it to the nearest drug control authority.

The TGDCA also directed all the drug inspectors and assistant directors across the state to immediately alert all retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and hospitals to freeze any available stocks of the said product batch and ensure that the same are not dispensed or sold under any circumstances

The TGDCA urged the public to exercise extreme caution and refrain from using the product to avert any potential health hazards associated with Ethylene Glycol toxicity.

The administration said that the public may also report possession of the product directly to the Drugs Control Administration through the Toll-Free Number: 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on all working days.