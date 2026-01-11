Urban voters will teach Congress a lesson: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Saturday said urban voters would teach the Congress a strong lesson in the upcoming municipal elections, alleging that the ruling party had pushed towns and cities into crisis over the last two years by failing to allocate even a single rupee to urban local bodies.

Ahead of the polls, Rama Rao, along with former minister T Harish Rao, held a review and preparatory meeting with party leaders from Nizamabad and Khammam. He alleged that urban governance had collapsed, with people facing serious issues ranging from sanitation to basic civic services.

Accusing the government of lacking fresh initiatives, he said it was merely re-laying foundation stones for projects sanctioned during the BRS regime without launching new works.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao has been invited to speak at the 23rd edition of the India Conference at Harvard University. The conference, themed ‘The India We Imagine’, will be held on February 14 and 15 at the campus.