Bala Bharosa for kids, Pranaam for elderly soon

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to launch two new flagship programmes — Bala Bharosa for child welfare and Pranaam, a network of multi-service day-care centres for senior citizens — along with the distribution of assistive devices to persons with disabilities, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to inclusive development under the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision.
As part of the initiative, the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens and Transgender Persons will distribute assistive devices worth over `43 crore to nearly 7,000 eligible persons with disabilities (PwDs).
The Telangana Divyangula Cooperative Corporation has sanctioned devices such as retrofitted motorised vehicles, battery-operated tricycles and wheelchairs, laptops, hearing aids and mobile phones. The state government has earmarked `50 crore for assistive devices, enabling the induction of innovative aids and the expansion of coverage.
According to sources in the department, this will be the largest distribution in terms of value and number of beneficiaries in a single financial year since the corporation’s inception in 1981. Devices will be distributed to 200 beneficiaries during the inaugural event, followed by district-level programmes across the state.
Recently, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) said that the Bala Bharosa scheme, the first of its kind in the state, focuses on early detection of developmental delays, neurodevelopmental disorders and physical impairments among children aged 0–5 years.
Anganwadis to identify issues in children
Under the programme, Anganwadi teachers will conduct preliminary screening, with children requiring further care referred to Primary Health Centres and specialised facilities for medical, surgical and therapeutic interventions. The scheme aims to ensure timely care and improve long-term outcomes.
Under Pranaam, as many as 37 government-run multi-service day-care centres for senior citizens will be established, including two each in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal–Malkajgiri and Hanumakonda, and one in each of the remaining districts. Eighteen centres will be inaugurated in the first phase. Each centre, supported with `12.48 lakh from the Union government, will operate on weekdays from 9 am to 6 pm, offering meals, recreational activities, library and internet facilities, and will be linked to district geriatric clinics.