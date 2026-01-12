Bala Bharosa for kids, Pranaam for elderly soon

The Telangana Divyangula Cooperative Corporation has sanctioned devices such as retrofitted motorised vehicles, battery-operated tricycles and wheelchairs, laptops, hearing aids and mobile phones. The state government has earmarked `50 crore for assistive devices, enabling the induction of innovative aids and the expansion of coverage.

According to sources in the department, this will be the largest distribution in terms of value and number of beneficiaries in a single financial year since the corporation’s inception in 1981. Devices will be distributed to 200 beneficiaries during the inaugural event, followed by district-level programmes across the state.

Recently, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) said that the Bala Bharosa scheme, the first of its kind in the state, focuses on early detection of developmental delays, neurodevelopmental disorders and physical impairments among children aged 0–5 years.