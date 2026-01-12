BJP lacks presence, civic polls will be battle between BRS and Congress: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the BJP would never emerge as a viable alternative to the “wicked and incompetent” governance of the Congress in Telangana.

Addressing party leaders from Adilabad and Medak districts during a preparatory meeting for the upcoming municipal elections, he said that the political battle in the state remains a direct contest between the BRS and Congress.

Rama Rao stated that people are currently weighing the 24 months of Congress’s administrative failures against the decade of unprecedented development witnessed under the BRS regime. Dismissing the BJP’s previous performance in the Lok Sabha elections as a “fluke caused by a unique bipolar national atmosphere at that time”, he remarked that the BJP lacks foundational strength and grassroots presence in the state.

The BRS leader also pointed out that while senior BJP leaders faced crushing defeats in the Assembly elections, the party’s temporary surge in the Lok Sabha polls had already faded. He accused the BJP of remaining silent while the Congress government compromises the state’s interests, particularly regarding Krishna river water rights and other interstate issues.