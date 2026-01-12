BJP leaders against alliance with Jana Sena in Telangana civic elections

HYDERABAD: The announcement by the Jana Sena Party that it will contest the upcoming municipal elections in Telangana has sparked an intense debate in state political circles, particularly in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The reason is that both the BJP and actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party have an alliance with the ruling Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh.

The speculation doing the rounds now is whether the Jana Sena will go it alone or reach an understanding with its ally in AP, the BJP.

However, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao’s assertion that the party has emerged as an alternative political force in Telangana and needs no alliance with any party to contest the municipal elections adds a new dimension to the emerging scenario.

He, however, has clarified that the alliance issue will be dealt with by the party high command and the state unit has no say in it.

Telangana Jana Sena leaders also have no clarity as of now about any alliance with the BJP and hope that their party chief Pawan Kalyan will decide it in the coming days.

The BJP has a strong vote bank in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation where it won 46 divisions in the last elections while emerging as a formidable force in several major municipalities like Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal and others in the state.