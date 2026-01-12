Hyderabad schools hit hardest by order to vacate rented spaces

HYDERABAD: A top-priority directive to shift all government institutions operating from rented premises to government-owned buildings by December 31 has thrown government schools in Hyderabad into uncertainty, with teachers and parents warning of falling enrolments, higher dropouts and infrastructure gaps.

Hyderabad has 105 government schools functioning from private buildings — 87 primary and 18 high schools — most of them in the Old City areas of Bahadurpura, Charminar, Asifnagar, Tolichowki and Golconda. Concerns escalated after the School Education department issued proceedings asking officials to relocate these schools to government premises.

According to the proceedings, the Director of School Education has instructed that all government offices, corporations, societies and schools functioning from private rented buildings must shift to government-owned premises by December 31. Deputy Educational Officers and Deputy Inspectors of Schools in Hyderabad district have been asked to make alternative arrangements for schools operating from private buildings and submit a detailed report.

Teachers say the directive overlooks ground realities. With a severe shortage of government buildings in the city, particularly in the Old City, relocating schools within their zone is proving difficult. Shifting them outside neighbourhoods, they warn, could lead to a drop in enrolment, increased dropouts, staff shortages and inadequate facilities. Community halls, they said, cannot accommodate students.