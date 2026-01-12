Lite byte | Minister arrives late, skips Telangana CM's speech to avoid disruption

Not your run-of-the-mill farm

The former Telangana chief minister’s agricultural venture has left some of his recent visitors — ministers and their support staff — quietly scratching their heads in disbelief. After receiving an invitation from the ministers to the Sammakka Saralamma Jathara, the Leader of the Opposition headed to his sprawling farm by car. What greeted them was a patch of land so vast it could comfortably fit a football field, fully flooded and primed for the next crop cycle. Adding to the surprise was a thriving bamboo grove, a rare sight in Telangana’s landscape. The spectacle reportedly had even seasoned politicians wondering whether they had wandered into an agricultural research facility rather than a conventional farm.

Waiting in the wings

Recently, one of the ministers was spotted waiting at the gates of Gandhi Bhavan for nearly 30 minutes, rather like a latecomer stranded outside a classroom. By the time the minister arrived, the chief minister had already begun his speech. Sticking to protocol and avoiding any disruption, the minister chose not to enter the party’s internal meeting mid-address, finally stepping into the hall only after the CM wrapped up. Before anyone rushes to applaud this show of restraint, however, there’s a caveat: the minister has lately been in the news, and not for reasons she would care to highlight.

Inputs: B Kartheek