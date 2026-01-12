Man arrested for desecration at place of worship in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Neredmet police arrested a 26-year-old man from Bidar in Karnataka for allegedly desecrating a place of worship at Safilguda on Saturday night. The accused was taken into custody on Sunday after locals protested at the site.

Police registered a case under Sections 333, 196(2), 298 and 299 of the BNS for unlawful entry into a place of worship and for insulting religious beliefs. His antecedents are being verified, and further action will be taken as per law, said police.

Following the incident, locals caught the accused and assaulted him, triggering road blockades and protests by the BJP and other organisations. BJP state president N Ramchander Rao visited the site and condemned the incident on social media, demanding strict action. Police appealed to the public not to believe or circulate rumours and to rely only on official information, urging all sections to maintain peace and communal harmony.