Man who built his own tomb laid to rest beside wife

JAGTIAL: Until a month ago, Nakka Indraiah, a resident of Lakshmipuram village, would visit his own future grave every day, water the plants around it and sit in quiet reflection. On Saturday, the 80-year-old passed away due to age-related ailments. On Sunday, his family laid him to rest in the same tomb he had built and lovingly maintained, beside his wife.

Indraiah, a farmer, had constructed the granite tomb well in advance on his farmland at an estimated cost of Rs 12 lakh. In December 2025, he told TNIE, “Life is like a water bubble and not permanent.”

While planning one’s own burial is uncommon in Indian society, where such responsibilities usually fall on family members, it is a widely accepted practice in several countries, including China, Japan, the Philippines, the UK, the US and Australia, where people pre-plan funerals and purchase burial plots as a practical measure.

Family members said his wife had died a few years ago and he was firm that his final resting place should be next to hers.