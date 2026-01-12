Man who built his own tomb laid to rest beside wife

JAGTIAL: Until a month ago, Nakka Indraiah, a resident of Lakshmipuram village, would visit his own future grave every day, water the plants around it and sit in quiet reflection. On Saturday, the 80-year-old passed away due to age-related ailments. On Sunday, his family laid him to rest in the same tomb he had built and lovingly maintained, beside his wife.
Indraiah, a farmer, had constructed the granite tomb well in advance on his farmland at an estimated cost of Rs 12 lakh. In December 2025, he told TNIE, “Life is like a water bubble and not permanent.”
While planning one’s own burial is uncommon in Indian society, where such responsibilities usually fall on family members, it is a widely accepted practice in several countries, including China, Japan, the Philippines, the UK, the US and Australia, where people pre-plan funerals and purchase burial plots as a practical measure.
Family members said his wife had died a few years ago and he was firm that his final resting place should be next to hers.
Through this rare act, Indraiah sought to convey a larger message. He believed death was inevitable and that he should not become a burden on his family after his demise. About a month ago, he openly shared these thoughts, which have since become a talking point in the village.
Until recently, he regularly tended to the plants around the tomb and said visiting the site gave him peace and a practical understanding of life. His words and actions have been discussed widely on social media platforms, leading to discussions on life, death, dignity and responsibility. Indraiah is survived by two sons and two daughters.
A resident of the same village, Tirupati Reddy, recalled that Indraiah was known for his social service and was always willing to help others. He contributed actively to village development, including the construction of arches and a church, both built with his own money.