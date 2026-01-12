Medaram jatara reflects Telangana's soul, says Deputy CM Bhatti

MULUGU: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said the Sammakka–Saralamma jatara was not merely a tribal festival but the heartbeat of Telangana and a symbol of the state’s self-respect.

The deputy chief minister, along with Cabinet colleagues D Sridhar Babu (IT), Seethakka (Panchayat Raj), Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy (Revenue) and Konda Surekha (Endowments), inspected Medaram village and reviewed the ongoing developmental works and arrangements for the jatara.

Addressing the media, Vikramarka said permanent structures were being built to showcase the uniqueness and cultural grandeur of the jatara to the world, while ensuring that devotees faced no inconvenience. He said the state government was spending Rs 260 crore this year — Rs 150 crore for conducting the jatara and Rs 110 crore for permanent temple construction works.

He said all works and expenditure were reviewed on site and decisions taken immediately. About 85% of the arrangements had been completed, and officials were instructed to finish the remaining work by January 15.

The deputy chief minister said funds had already been released and bills for completed works were being cleared within 24 hours. Pointing to the scale of spending, Vikramarka said earlier governments had allocated Rs 75 crore or Rs 100 crore, while the present government had committed Rs 260 crore.

He directed officials from all departments, particularly Health and Electricity, to remain on high alert until the jatara concluded and to treat the event with utmost seriousness.