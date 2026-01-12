Ponguleti blames BRS for 4.8K ‘manipulative’ land transactions

HYDERABAD: Blaming the previous BRS regime for the “manipulative” land transactions on Bhu Bharati portal, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday said that an audit of transactions conducted in the last five years revealed 4,800 such irregularities.

The minister also said that of the total 4,800 “manipulative” transactions, around 3,000 took place in Rangareddy and Yadadri districts. He directed officials to conduct a thorough probe into these transactions.

During a review meeting held here, he directed the officials to deal sternly with those who misused government funds.

Following a police case registered in Jangaon district against the accused involved in fraudulent land transactions, the minister said: “In the last five years, over 52 lakh land transactions took place in the state. After the Jangaon case, an audit was conducted. Of the 52 lakh transactions, 4,800 were found to be manipulative.”

Stating that government money would be recovered from all these manipulative transactions, the minister said: “The Revenue department conducted an internal audit on land transactions recently across the state. During the audit, it was found that the stamp duty and registration challan amounts were diverted.”