Revanth misleading people on G RAM G: Telangana BJP chief Ramchander Rao

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was striving to uplift the economically weaker sections and that the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission - Gramin (G RAM G) Act was aimed at achieving that goal.

Ramchander Rao was addressing the gathering during a workshop on G RAM G Act organised by the BJP Kisan Morcha. He accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of spreading misinformation and misleading people on Viksit Bharat and G Ram G Act.

“Under this Act, the scope of work has been expanded to include not only roads but also the construction of buildings, compound walls, check dams, retaining walls and other infrastructure projects. It will strengthen the rural economy and generate more employment opportunities,” he added.

He also claimed that prior to 2014, the Congress-led UPA government spent less on MNREGA but the Modi government has been spending lakhs of crores annually.

Alleging that Revanth Reddy was misleading the people with falsehoods, he urged the BJP cadre and leaders to educate the people on the G RAM G Act.