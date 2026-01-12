Using dogs, Telangana officials crack down on electric fencing

ADILABAD: Electric fencing erected by poachers to damage wildlife is posing a serious threat to animals and forest staff in erstwhile Adilabad district, particularly during the summer season when tiger movement increases.

Last week, officials arrested 10 poachers, including one juvenile, in Mancherial district. Of these, three were caught in the Luxettipet range and seven in the Chennur division. The juvenile, aged 17, was shifted to a borstal school in Nizamabad district. All accused were remanded to judicial custody.

Forest officials said sniffer dogs have played a crucial role in tracing offenders. In one case, a dog squad tracked an electric fencing suspect directly to his house in Survepalle village under Kotapally range, leading to his arrest.

Chennur and Mancherial Divisional Forest Officer K Sarveshwar said a special drive against illegal electric fencing would begin from Monday in both divisions. He said power line strip data was being collected from the electricity department to identify illegal tapping points and remove them with departmental assistance.

Cases would also be booked by the electricity department against those illegally drawing power to kill wildlife, he added.

Officials said poachers were increasingly adopting new methods, including stretching electric wires from tree to tree over distances of up to one kilometre at low heights, making them difficult to detect. In some cases, wires were laid near water bodies and deep inside forest areas.