BRS leader KT Rama Rao warns of agitations if government dissolves districts

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday claimed that abolition of existing districts will inevitably lead to the downfall of ruling Congress.

During a meeting with sapranches in Mahbunagar, Rama Rao warned that “no one will remain silent if the districts are abolished”. “Even if a single district is dissolved, there would be widespread agitations and that BRS would fight the government fiercely along with the people,” he said.

Rama Rao recalled that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, during his tenure as the chief minister, introduced decentralised governance with the intention of taking administration and development directly to the people.

“As part of this vision, tandas were upgraded into gram panchayats, and new mandals and revenue divisions were created. Small districts were formed so that the entire district administration would be accessible to the people and that collectors and SPs would remain among the public,” he said.

The BRS leader alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was deliberately sidelining the Palamuru-Rangareddy project. He said that during the previous BRS government, water was supplied to lakhs of acres, which resulted in every Mahbubnagar native, who had migrated elsewhere for livelihood, to return home.

He alleged that Revanth Reddy, who claimed to be a “son of Mahbubnagar”, was deliberately obstructing the Palamuru-Rangareddy project. “Though 90 per cent of works were completed after spending Rs 30,000 crore, the Congress government stalled the remaining 10 per cent works,” he said.

Rama Rao said that the Congress came to power by making “reckless” promises and failed to deliver on those promises even after two years in office. “People are now ready to bring BRS back to power,” he said.

“Congress promised to implement six guarantees within 100 days of forming government. It not only failed to implement them but also discontinued the existing schemes,” he added.