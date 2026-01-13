CM Revanth to launch Rs 1.2K crore development works in Mahbubnagar

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will visit Mahbubnagar district on January 17, during which he will lay foundation stones and inaugurate key development works worth around Rs 1,200 crore, according to Tourism, Culture and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

During a meeting held at the District Collector’s office on Monday, the minister reviewed the arrangements being made for the chief minister’s visit.

According to the minister, Revanth Reddy will launch several flagship projects. “The chief minister will lay the foundation stone for an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) campus, for a modern underground drainage system in Mahbubnagar town and inaugurate a permanent drinking water supply scheme for the district,” he said.

Revanth Reddy will also lay the foundation stone for the new building of MVS College.