Guidelines on maternity leave for medical students issued in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has issued detailed instructions on availing maternity leave for students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate and super speciality medical and dental courses in government and private colleges.

In an order circulated to principals and deans, the registrar of KNRUHS directed institutions to strictly follow the prescribed maternity leave and rejoining rules for students resuming studies after leave.

Under the guidelines, students who avail maternity leave of up to 90 days will be permitted to rejoin classes immediately. If the leave exceeds 91 days, re-admission will be allowed only after payment of a rejoining fee of `15,000.

In cases where there is a break in studies of more than 91 days taken in multiple spells, the matter will be placed before the KNRUHS executive council and forwarded to the state government for appropriate orders. If a student remains absent for a continuous or cumulative period of two years or more, the admission will be forfeited and the studentship cancelled.

The University also clarified that all women postgraduate students are eligible for maternity leave without payment of a rejoining fee. However, the duration of their PG course will be extended by a period equal to the maternity leave availed.