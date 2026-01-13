New SROs will ensure transparency: Minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Revenue & Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Monday said that the state government would initiate stringent measures to protect the immovable properties of citizens.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for an integrated Sub-Registrar Office (SRO) in Kukatpally, Srinivasa Reddy stated that the government would not hesitate to take strong action against encroachers and will “crush them with an iron fist.”

He asserted that the government was committed to ensuring transparency and corruption-free functioning in the Stamps and Registrations department. He also acknowledged the challenges faced by parties involved in property registration, particularly the adverse conditions resulting from cramped office spaces. He said that these issues would be addressed through the establishment of integrated SRO complexes across the state.

“The integrated SROs will be constructed in phases, with the first phase focusing on those located within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits. This phase will cover 39 SROs in 12 clusters across Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts. The second phase will focus on SROs located outside the ORR,” he said.

The minister further stated that Revanth Reddy has already laid the foundation stone for another SRO cluster in Gachibowli, which is expected to be completed by June. “To ease the financial burden on the state, the government has outsourced the construction of the complexes to private builders, with a stipulation that the builders maintain the structures for a period of five years to ensure quality,” he said.