News channels, social media handles booked for malicious content against IAS officer in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad registered a case against NTV, T News and several other news channels as well as social media handles for allegedly telecasting and publishing fake news on a minister and an IAS officer.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on behalf of the IAS officers association.

In his complaint, Jayesh Ranjan said that on January 8, NTV published and telecast a news item regarding a woman IAS officer that was “completely false, fabricated and baseless”.

The broadcast was malicious and unsubstantiated allegations were made against a serving woman IAS officer, insinuating an alleged personal relationship with a political executive and attempting to link her official postings to such baseless claims, the complaint said.

The cheap insinuations made regarding the officer’s postings, where it was falsely claimed that she was given “comfort postings” over a short period, which not only grossly misrepresented established administrative processes but also sought to deliberately undermine the credibility of the civil services and the constitutional framework within which postings and transfers are carried out, it added.