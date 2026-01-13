Nowhera Shaik case: Man held for trying to interfere with ED probe

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate’s Hyderabad zonal unit has arrested a man, Kalyan Banerjee, for allegedly impersonating a consultant and attempting to interfere with a money laundering probe against Nowhera Shaik, who is accused of duping investors of over Rs 5,978 crore.

The ED is probing a case against Nowhera and others based on multiple FIRs registered by police in different states. Investigations revealed that the accused had collected investments from the public by promising returns exceeding 36% a year, but allegedly failed to return even the principal amount.

According to the ED, part of the proceeds of crime was used to purchase immovable properties in the names of Nowhera, her companies and her relatives. Properties worth about Rs 428 crore have been attached so far, and prosecution as well as supplementary prosecution complaints have been filed before the Special PMLA Court in Hyderabad.

With matters pending before the Supreme Court, the ED sought permission to auction confirmed attached properties to restore funds to victims. While the approval was granted, the ED said Nowhera repeatedly attempted to stall the auctions before the courts. Her petition against the auction was dismissed by the Telangana High Court, which also imposed a cost of Rs 5 crore, directing it to be deposited in the PMRF.