Owaisi’s ‘hijab-clad PM’ remarks aimed at inciting hatred: Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Reacting sharply to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi stating that a hijab-clad Muslim woman will one day become country’s prime minister, Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday alleged that the former’s comments reflect his “divisive politics rooted in the partition mindset”.

Addressing the media at the state BJP office here, he wondered if Owaisi has the courage to go to Pakistan or Bangladesh and demand that a Hindu woman be made the prime minister in those countries.

“India has been according highest respect to minorities. People from minority communities have held the highest constitutional posts in the country,” he said while specifically mentioning that the BJP had the honour of making Dr APJ Abdul Kalam the President of India.

Kishan Reddy said that Owaisi’s remarks were provocative and aimed at creating religious hatred. He urged people to remain alert to such conspiracies.

“Present situation in Pakistan and Bangladesh, which were separated from India, are a lesson to the entire world. Does Owaisi want similar conditions to prevail in India too,” he asked.

The Union minister asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, politics will not be based on religion and that national development is the top priority. “Terrorist bases were destroyed in Pakistan through actions such as surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor. This was possible due to the firm decisions taken by Modi ji,” he said.

‘TG to receive `340 cr add’l funds under G RAM G’

Hyderabad: Hitting back at the critics of Viksit Bharat — Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission — Gramin Act (G RAM G Act), Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday clarified that the scheme is not merely about digging pits but is aimed at strengthening the rural economy and ensuring additional income for every rural household. Stating that technology has been integrated into the scheme to enhance accountability and curb corruption, he said that a robust digital system has been put in place to ensure direct transfer of funds into beneficiaries’ bank accounts, preventing leakages that existed in earlier programmes. Rejecting the opposition’s allegations over fund allocation, Kishan Reddy said: “The Centre is spending an additional `17,000 crore nationwide this year. Telangana will receive about `340 crore more funds than last year.”