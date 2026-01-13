Search continues for missing youth as car parts found in well in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: The mystery surrounding the disappearance of a youth, Sangam Raju, continued on Monday after police recovered parts of a car from an agricultural well at Veldi village in Manakondur mandal.

Karimnagar Rural ACP G Vijaya Kumar said Raju was reported missing on January 5 and a case was registered at the Manakondur police station. Raju, who works with a private firm in Hyderabad, had set out for his native village, Uroor in Manakondur mandal, but did not reach home. Police launched a search following a complaint from his family.

During the investigation, police traced the last mobile phone signals to an area near a roadside farm well. Suspecting an accident, rescue teams began an intensive search at the site. Using JCB machines and cranes, they attempted to retrieve a vehicle from the well, but could recover only some car parts, including the number plate.

Rescue operations, including pumping out water from the well, have been underway since early morning. The ACP said efforts were continuing and expressed hope that the vehicle could be fully pulled out on Tuesday.

It is yet to be confirmed whether Raju is trapped inside the vehicle. Police suspect the incident may have occurred due to rash or drunken driving, causing the car to plunge into the well.

A large number of people from nearby villages gathered at the site to watch the rescue operation. Work slowed down during the night due to poor visibility and is expected to resume in full swing on Tuesday morning.