Sewage threat to drinking water in Telangana's Nalgonda town

NALGONDA: Negligence by Nalgonda municipal officials has allegedly put lakhs of people at risk of consuming contaminated drinking water, with sewage reportedly flowing into the canal feeding the Udayasamudram reservoir.

The pollution has allegedly been taking place clandestinely, with a large cement pipe laid through dense bushes. The wastewater is reportedly generated by bakeries, chicken shops, eateries and other commercial establishments located near the IT Tower along Hyderabad Road. Municipal officials, however, claimed ignorance about the existence of the pipe carrying pollutants.

It is to be noted that the reservoir is the primary drinking water source for the district headquarters and 107 villages across eight mandals.

A resident, N Ravinder, said the road is frequently used by district officials and politicians, and questioned how the pipe discharging effluents into the drinking water source of thousands had gone unnoticed. He alleged that sewage water flows continuously into the reservoir and expressed suspicion that commercial establishments and local industries in the area are illegally diverting wastewater into Udayasamudram.