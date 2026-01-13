Telangana CM Revanth proposes co-opting trans persons in civic bodies

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday proposed nominating transgender persons as co-option members in all municipal corporations across Telangana, on the lines of minority co-option members, to ensure their representation in urban local bodies.

He said that the government would take a decision on the proposal at the next Cabinet meeting. “They should have representation in municipal corporations to articulate their issues. I am proposing one transgender co-option member in each corporation, similar to the minority category,” he said.

Stating that transgender persons have long faced neglect and discrimination, Revanth said that the government has begun addressing these concerns by providing job opportunities in various government departments, allotting Indiramma houses and extending other welfare schemes.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers Damodar Rajanarsimha, Adluri Lakshman Kumar and Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, launched ‘Pranaam’, a network of multi-service daycare centres for senior citizens. He also distributed assistive equipment to persons with disabilities on the occasion.

Referring to his earlier announcement on penalising government employees who neglect their parents, Revanth said there was a need to deduct 10 to 15 per cent of the salary of such employees and credit the amount directly to their parents’ bank accounts.