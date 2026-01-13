Telangana CM Revanth proposes co-opting trans persons in civic bodies

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday proposed nominating transgender persons as co-option members in all municipal corporations across Telangana, on the lines of minority co-option members, to ensure their representation in urban local bodies.
He said that the government would take a decision on the proposal at the next Cabinet meeting. “They should have representation in municipal corporations to articulate their issues. I am proposing one transgender co-option member in each corporation, similar to the minority category,” he said.
Stating that transgender persons have long faced neglect and discrimination, Revanth said that the government has begun addressing these concerns by providing job opportunities in various government departments, allotting Indiramma houses and extending other welfare schemes.
Earlier in the day, the chief minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers Damodar Rajanarsimha, Adluri Lakshman Kumar and Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, launched ‘Pranaam’, a network of multi-service daycare centres for senior citizens. He also distributed assistive equipment to persons with disabilities on the occasion.
Referring to his earlier announcement on penalising government employees who neglect their parents, Revanth said there was a need to deduct 10 to 15 per cent of the salary of such employees and credit the amount directly to their parents’ bank accounts.
“If parents lodge a complaint with the tahsildar and if the individual is a government employee, salary deductions will follow. This will require suitable amendments to the relevant legislation,” he said.
Reiterating his government’s commitment to universal healthcare, the chief minister announced that the Telangana Health Policy would be unveiled during the upcoming Budget session of the Assembly.
Revanth said the government is prioritising the empowerment of persons with disabilities in education, employment and sports. Citing former Union minister late S Jaipal Reddy as an inspiration, the chief minister noted that despite physical challenges, Jaipal Reddy rose to great heights in public life and earned stature comparable to that of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao.
Revanth also said that the caste census conducted by the Telangana government was aimed at ensuring proportionate opportunities in all sectors, including politics, adding that the Centre had adopted the Telangana model for the general census.