Telangana government hikes DA for employees, pensioners

HYDERABAD: The state government on Monday announced hike in dearness allowance to government employees and pensioners. The DA hike, revised from 30.03% to 33.67% of basic pay, is effective retrospectively from July 1, 2023. Principal Secretary of Finance Sandeep Kumar Sultania issued orders to this effect.

According to the orders, the DA to the employees drawing AICTE or UGC pay scales, 2016 is revised from the existing 42% to 46%. The hike also applies to all the employees of zilla parishads, mandal parishads, gram panchayats, municipalities, agricultural market committees, zilla grandhayala samsthas, teaching and non-teaching staff of universities.

The DA at revised rate will be paid with January salary payable on February 1, 2026. The arrears on the account of revision of DA for the period from July 1, 2023 to December 31, 2025 will be credited to the general provident fund accounts of the employees.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, meanwhile, said that the DA hike would place a Rs 227 crore per month burden on the state government.