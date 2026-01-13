Telangana government to form committee for reorganisation of districts

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the previous BRS regime had reorganised the districts and mandals in an irrational manner, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that soon the government will appoint a committee, led by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge, to reorganise and rationalise the districts and mandals.

The chief minister was addressing the gathering after unveiling the 2026 dairy and calendar of the the Telangana Gazetted Officers Central Association at the Secretariat.

Stating that the government was receiving demands from various quarters on reorganisation and rationalisation of districts and mandals, he said: “There is a need for rationalisation of mandals and districts. There should be some parameters on how much population should be there in each mandal and district.

First, mandals should be rationalised. We will discuss this in the Assembly in the upcoming Budget session and appoint a committee on this matter. The government will also frame the terms and references for the committee after debating the issue in the House.”

Responding to allegations that Secunderabad was being discriminated against, Revanth Reddy clarified: “Secunderabad was part of GHMC even before he became the chief minister. I haven’t made any changes.”

Announcing DA hike to employees, he said that “all 10 lakh plus staff are being considered as part of the government”. “Despite facing financial crunch, the government is paying salaries to staff without any delay,” he added.