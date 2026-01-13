Telangana government to form committee for reorganisation of districts

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the previous BRS regime had reorganised the districts and mandals in an irrational manner, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that soon the government will appoint a committee, led by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge, to reorganise and rationalise the districts and mandals.
The chief minister was addressing the gathering after unveiling the 2026 dairy and calendar of the the Telangana Gazetted Officers Central Association at the Secretariat.
Stating that the government was receiving demands from various quarters on reorganisation and rationalisation of districts and mandals, he said: “There is a need for rationalisation of mandals and districts. There should be some parameters on how much population should be there in each mandal and district.
First, mandals should be rationalised. We will discuss this in the Assembly in the upcoming Budget session and appoint a committee on this matter. The government will also frame the terms and references for the committee after debating the issue in the House.”
Responding to allegations that Secunderabad was being discriminated against, Revanth Reddy clarified: “Secunderabad was part of GHMC even before he became the chief minister. I haven’t made any changes.”
Announcing DA hike to employees, he said that “all 10 lakh plus staff are being considered as part of the government”. “Despite facing financial crunch, the government is paying salaries to staff without any delay,” he added.
‘We’re all one family’
The chief minister, meanwhile, took strong exception to the Opposition alleging that leaders of the employee unions colluded with the state government. “We are all one family. The Opposition is trying to create a rift because it is unable to digest the fact that the government is maintaining cordial relations with the employees. Demons always disrupt the Gods for their sacrifices,” he said.
Taking a dig at the BRS leadership, he said: “A Shukracharya is staying in a farmhouse and sending people like Maricha to the Assembly.”
Referring to the state’s financial situation, he said: “BRS left the state with a `8 lakh crore debt burden. Our government is now struggling to clear that mounting debt burden. Our government is generating `18,000 crore but is being forced to pay `22,000 crore towards debt servicing every month.”
He further explained: “The Congress government inherited `8.11 lakh crore debt burden from the previous government. The state government is in the same situation as an average middle class family that is struggling with meagre financial resources.”
Revanth also said that his government was initiating measures to provide healthcare benefits and formulating plans to provide `1 crore accident insurance cover for employees.
On employees’ retirement benefits, he said: “Retirement benefits are the right of employees. Every month around 1,000 employees are retiring in the state and on average `1 crore is needed to provide them their rightful benefits,” he said while promising that the government will enhance retirement benefits from the next financial year.