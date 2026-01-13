Telangana govt considering plan to auto-deduct fines from accounts of traffic offenders: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said the government is considering a plan to enable direct deduction of traffic fines from the bank accounts of vehicle owners. He said the police are imposing challans on traffic violators but later offering discounts on pending fines after a year.

“I am suggesting to the police department not to give a discount of even one paisa on traffic fines. Synchronise the bank accounts of vehicle owners with the police department to enable automatic deduction of fines,” he said.

During vehicle registration, collect the bank account details of the owner and link them to the traffic department. For this, utilise technology and coordinate with banks,” he said.

The chief minister also instructed the police to file cases against those who allow minors to drive vehicles.

Addressing a gathering at ‘Arrive Alive’, a road safety campaign launched by the police department to prevent road accidents, Revanth Reddy said road accidents have emerged as one of the biggest challenges for the government. “More people are dying in road accidents than soldiers at the borders during wars. The sons of ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Azharuddin also died in road accidents, and their families are still unable to come out of the grief,” he said.