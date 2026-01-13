Telangana prisons see 12% rise in inmates in 2025, cybercrime cases jump 135%

HYDERABAD: Telangana prisons recorded 42,566 admissions in 2025, marking an 11.8% increase compared to the previous year, with sharp rises seen in cybercrime and drunk driving cases.

Releasing the annual report of the Prisons department on Monday, Director General (DG) of Prisons Soumya Mishra said prison admissions increased across all crime categories. Cybercrime cases saw the steepest rise, with admissions jumping 135% to 1,784 in 2025 from 757 in 2024. Drunk driving cases rose by 152% over the same period.

Other categories also registered increases: POCSO cases by 11.36%, NDPS cases by 11.6%, extremist-related cases by 11.6%, murder cases by 18.3%, property offences by 4.19% and crimes against women by 5.23%. Of the total admissions, 7,040 were linked to NDPS cases.

The DG said the majority of inmates were first-time offenders. Of the 42,566 admissions, 40,090 were first-timers, while 2,496 were repeat or habitual offenders. Among women inmates too, first-time offenders increased marginally from 2,764 in 2024 to 2,867 in 2025. Foreign national admissions declined from 107 last year to 74 in 2025.

Legal aid services in prisons were strengthened in coordination with state and district legal services authorities. At present, 155 legal aid panel advocates and 47 paralegal volunteers are working in Telangana prisons. During the year, 6,573 prisoners availed legal aid, leading to the release of 3,634 inmates.