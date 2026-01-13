Telangana withdraws plea, to move SC again on AP irrigation project

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Monday withdrew its writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking to restrain the proposed Polavaram–Banakacherla/Polavaram–Nallamalasagar link projects, after the apex court raised questions over its maintainability.

The court granted the state liberty to file a fresh civil suit under Article 131 of the Constitution and disposed of the petition.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi heard the matter. During the proceedings, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Telangana, contended that the AP government was blatantly violating existing statutes and tribunal awards by diverting Godavari waters.

We’ll soon file civil suit in apex court, says Uttam

The bench, however, observed that the relevant tribunal award also involved Karnataka and Maharashtra, which were not impleaded as parties to the writ petition. Responding to the court’s concern, Singhvi informed the bench that the state would withdraw the petition and file a civil suit shortly, adding that the draft was almost ready.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who was present during the hearing, later told reporters that the Telangana government would not compromise on protecting the state’s water rights.