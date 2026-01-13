Telangana's Jangaon farmers reject notices in Bhu Bharati scam

JANGAON: Revenue authorities in Jangaon district have begun issuing recovery notices to farmers within a week of the Bhu Bharati challan scam coming to light, only to meet strong resistance from villagers who insist they are victims of the fraud, not its beneficiaries.

Officials, with assistance from the police, attempted to serve notices at farmers’ residences in Jangaon mandal on Monday, asking them to pay stamp duty differentials and regularise land documents. The move was met with anger, with farmers refusing to accept the notices and questioning why they were being held accountable for irregularities allegedly committed by brokers and intermediaries.

Raghu, a farmer from Jangaon mandal, was among those who declined to receive the notice. In all, about 44 applicants in the district are learnt to have been identified for recovery action.

The scam came to light last Wednesday following a complaint by the Jangaon Mandal Revenue Officer. Subsequent investigations into transactions routed through MeeSeva and private online centres revealed large-scale misappropriation, details of which surfaced on social media and news platforms.