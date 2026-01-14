BJP to govt: Consult all parties on reorganisation of districts

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was following in the footsteps of his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao on several issues, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday cautioned him against going ahead with the proposal to reorganise the districts, without taking the opinion of all parties and the people.

During an informal chat with the media at the state BJP office, he demanded that the state government gather opinions of all political parties in the state on the matter. “The government should consult all parties and collect their views before starting the districts rationalisation and reorganisation process,” he said.

The BJP leader also demanded that the government conduct a public hearing on its proposal to change the Rangareddy district name and create a new district in the Future City to name it after former Union minister late Jaipal Reddy.

“In the past, KCR reorganised the districts without any consultations. Now, Revanth Reddy is trying to do the same,” he added.