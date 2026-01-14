Centre agrees to release Rs 2.5K crore pending funds to Telangana panchayats

HYDERABAD: As the process of conducting elections for rural local bodies in Telangana has been completed, the Union government is learnt to have agreed to release the pending 15th Finance Commission grants to gram panchayats in the state.

According to sources, approval has been accorded for the release of around Rs 2,500 crore in pending grants to gram panchayats in the state. Out of this, at least Rs 1,000 crore is expected to be released by the end of this month and the remaining in the coming months.

Following sustained efforts by Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka as well as senior officials of the department, the Centre has given the green signal for release of funds, sources said

Seethakka, meanwhile, issued instructions to officials to ensure immediate utilisation of the grants. Based on the minister’s instructions, the department has made the adoption of a digital process mandatory for fund utilisation. The office of the Panchayat Raj Commissioner issued a memo to all districts in this regard.

As per the guidelines of 15th Finance Commission, each gram panchayat must maintain a separate bank account to utilise these funds. This account must be registered on the Public Financial Management System portal to obtain a unique agency code. It will also be linked with the eGramSwaraj portal.