Districts shake-up may delay ZPTC, MPTC polls in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Uncertainty over whether Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections will be held before or after the proposed districts reorganisation has led to confusion among political parties in the state.

Parties are divided over how to approach the elections in the wake of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s announcement that a committee, headed by a retired judge, would be appointed to rationalise districts in line with Parliamentary or Assembly constituencies.

The ruling Congress is reportedly inclined towards reducing the number of districts before conducting the local body elections.

According to sources, the chief minister has indicated that holding elections before reorganisation could lead to technical and legal complications.

The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has strongly opposed any move to alter district jurisdictions at this stage. It may be recalled that the previous K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government carried out district reorganisation in 2017, following which new zilla and mandal parishads were constituted and elections were held in 2019.