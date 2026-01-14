India’s first airside reefer truck launched at RGIA

HYDERABAD: GMR Aero Cargo and Logistics on Tuesday launched a first-of-its-kind airside reefer truck at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, marking a significant milestone in temperature-controlled cargo operations.

The airside reefer truck has been specifically engineered to maintain cold-chain integrity during the critical airside movement of temperature-sensitive cargo between the cargo terminal and aircraft. The initiative eliminates temperature exposure during ramp transfers, a long-standing challenge in the transportation of perishables, pharmaceuticals and biological cargo.

Capable of maintaining a temperature range between 2°C and 25°C, the reefer truck can handle a wide range of products, including pharmaceuticals, fresh fruits and vegetables, flowers, seafood, dairy products, meat and other perishable goods requiring precise temperature control.

Built on a Tata chassis with a 10-tonne payload capacity, the truck features a 22 ft × 9 ft × 6.6 ft insulated container with advanced PUF insulation. It can accommodate two lower-deck Unit Load Devices (ULDs), improving operational efficiency and reducing the need for multiple trips during aircraft loading.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), said the launch underscored the airport’s commitment to operational excellence. “By ensuring unbroken cold-chain integrity from terminal to aircraft, we are setting new benchmarks in perishable and pharmaceutical logistics and reinforcing Hyderabad’s position as a leading global cargo hub,” he said.