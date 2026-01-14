Missing man’s body, car wreckage found in well

KARIMNAGAR: The mystery surrounding the disappearance of a youth, Sangam Raju, was unravelled on Tuesday after his body and car were retrieved from a farm well by fire department personnel and the police.

The car is suspected to have plunged into the well near Vegurupally village in Manakonduru mandal. sss0By around midnight, rescue teams succeeded in pulling out the submerged vehicle, in which Raju’s body was found. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

According to the police, the incident appears to have been caused by rash and negligent driving, which led to the car veering off the road and falling into the water-filled well.

Karimnagar Rural Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) G Vijaya Kumar, who supervised the rescue and recovery operation, said police teams swung into action immediately after a missing person complaint was registered.