Missing man’s body, car wreckage found in well

KARIMNAGAR: The mystery surrounding the disappearance of a youth, Sangam Raju, was unravelled on Tuesday after his body and car were retrieved from a farm well by fire department personnel and the police.
The car is suspected to have plunged into the well near Vegurupally village in Manakonduru mandal. sss0By around midnight, rescue teams succeeded in pulling out the submerged vehicle, in which Raju’s body was found. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
According to the police, the incident appears to have been caused by rash and negligent driving, which led to the car veering off the road and falling into the water-filled well.
Karimnagar Rural Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) G Vijaya Kumar, who supervised the rescue and recovery operation, said police teams swung into action immediately after a missing person complaint was registered.
Efforts were intensified to trace Sangam Raju. When a wheel cap was found near the farm well, police grew suspicious and began searching the spot. The operation continued late into the night, with water being pumped out until the submerged car was finally located and hauled out.
Raju had started from Hyderabad on January 3 but failed to reach his destination even after two days, prompting his mother to lodge a missing complaint with Manakonduru police. Upon spotting the body, Raju’s mother and sister broke down.
It may be recalled that around one-and-a-half years ago, Raju’s father had also died after accidentally falling into a farm well while returning from his fields. Recalling the earlier tragedy, Raju’s mother reportedly lost consciousness.