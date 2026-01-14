No information on change of AICC state in-charge: TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday said that there was no truth in speculations doing rounds in certain quarters over change of AICC in-charge for Telangana.

During an informal chat with the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh Goud, however, remarked that the state unit of Congress has no information on the issue.

The TPCC chief, meanwhile, dismissed the reports of BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kavitha joining the ruling Congress as false.

Mahesh Goud, however, said that BRS was dodging questions raised by Kavitha on corruption during the BRS regime. “Kavitha’s comments gave credence to the allegations levelled by the Congress against the previous government,” he said.

Responding to a question on the proposal to reorganise districts, he said: “KCR divided the erstwhile districts as per his whims and fancies, and with a motive to benefit his his family members.”

Condemning former minister Talasani Srinvas Rao’s alleged objectionable remarks against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he said: “The districts reorganisation process should be carried out scientifically. The chief minister is shouldering that responsibility.”

Asked about the possibility of allocating nominated posts for Congress’ alliance partners, he said: “Our alliance partners like TJS and CPI will surely be given nominated posts.”