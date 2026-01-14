Sankranti rush leaves Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway choked

NALGONDA: A day ahead of Bhogi, National Highway (NH)-65, which connects Hyderabad to Vijayawada, turned into a slow-moving corridor as tens of thousands of people began their annual journey home.
With cars packed with sweets and suitcases tied to rooftops, traffic surged on Tuesday as people headed to their native places in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for Sankranti, which falls on Thursday. Compared to Monday, movement towards the Vijayawada side increased sharply, with vehicles crawling bumper to bumper for long stretches.
To ease congestion, special arrangements were made at the Panthangi toll plaza, where 10 additional counters were opened for vehicles heading towards Vijayawada. Handheld toll collection machines, supported by extra staff, were deployed to prevent vehicles from halting.
Officials said over 50,000 vehicles crossed the Panthangi toll gate towards Vijayawada in the last 24 hours.
Drones deployed for traffic management
Police teams have been pressed into service to regulate traffic, with drone cameras monitoring movement and helping clear congestion swiftly.
The steady stream of traffic made it difficult even for pedestrians to cross the highway, adding to anxiety along roadside settlements.
At identified black spots, movement slowed to a crawl, prompting police to caution motorists that even brief lapses could lead to accidents.
Advising caution during the festive rush, officials urged motorists to maintain speed limits and follow traffic rules.