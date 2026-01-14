Sankranti rush leaves Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway choked

NALGONDA: A day ahead of Bhogi, National Highway (NH)-65, which connects Hyderabad to Vijayawada, turned into a slow-moving corridor as tens of thousands of people began their annual journey home.

With cars packed with sweets and suitcases tied to rooftops, traffic surged on Tuesday as people headed to their native places in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for Sankranti, which falls on Thursday. Compared to Monday, movement towards the Vijayawada side increased sharply, with vehicles crawling bumper to bumper for long stretches.

To ease congestion, special arrangements were made at the Panthangi toll plaza, where 10 additional counters were opened for vehicles heading towards Vijayawada. Handheld toll collection machines, supported by extra staff, were deployed to prevent vehicles from halting.

Officials said over 50,000 vehicles crossed the Panthangi toll gate towards Vijayawada in the last 24 hours.