SIT formed to probe channels for slur on CM Revanth, other government officials in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddyhas constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe two cases registered against several media and social media platforms for allegedly telecasting and circulating fake news about a minister and a district collector, and for sharing an “obscene and humiliating” image of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in a WhatsApp group.

The DGP, on Monday, ordered the formation of an eight-member SIT, which will function under the overall supervision of Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar.

Joint Commissioner of Police (North Zone) N Swetha has been appointed as the in-charge of the SIT.

The other members include Chevella Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Yogesh Gautam, Hyderabad DCP (Administration) K Venkata Lakshmi, DCP (Cyber Crimes) V Aravinda Babu, Vigilance and Enforcement Additional Superintendent of Police B Pratap Kumar, Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) Assistant Commissioner of Police G Guru Raghavendra, CI Cell Inspector C Shankar Reddy, and SHE Cyber Cell Sub-Inspector P Harish.

One of the two cases, registered at the Hyderabad CCS police station, pertains to allegations against several media and social media channels for telecasting and posting fake news targeting a minister and a district collector.

The other case was registered at Maddur police

station in Narayanpet district against an individual identified as Kavali Venkatesh, for allegedly editing the chief minister’s photograph in an obscene and humiliating manner and posting it in a WhatsApp group titled ‘Telangana Public TV’’. “The SIT shall complete the investigation in these cases and file charge sheets expeditiously,” the order stated.