Telanagana to showcase its growth story at davos WEF 2026

HYDERABAD: The state government will host a Telangana Rising event at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos to showcase its long-term growth vision, investor-friendly ecosystem and development agenda to global leaders.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the state will host CEOs of leading global companies, industry representatives and eminent personalities at an exclusive programme to promote the Telangana Rising 2047 roadmap.

Following the launch of the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document in December 2025 and the investments secured at the Global Summit, the state plans to present its growth story at WEF 2026, scheduled from January 19 to 23. Opportunities across IT, life sciences, renewable energy and manufacturing will be highlighted.

The January 20 evening event is designed to position Telangana as a global investment destination by showcasing progressive policies, strong growth and innovation-led development. The delegation will outline the CURE, PURE and RARE framework and key projects such as Bharat Future City, Musi rejuvenation, the Regional Ring Road, the Regional Ring Railway and new manufacturing zones.