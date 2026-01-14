Telangana CEO Sudharshan discusses election management with EU Parliament official

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy on Tuesday met Christian Mangold, Director-General for Communication (DG COMM), European Parliament in Brussels for wide-ranging discussions on countering misinformation during elections and strengthening public trust in democratic processes.

The talks focused on the structure and functioning of the European Union’s electoral system, with Mangold outlining how EU institutions coordinate strategic communication to combat fake news, digital manipulation and misleading narratives during election time.

The interaction is part of the Telangana CEO’s ongoing European visit to study global best practices in election management and explore collaborative approaches to safeguarding electoral integrity in an era of rising digital misinformation.

Sudharshan Reddy, who is leading a Telangana delegation, explained India’s electoral framework and highlighted the new initiatives of the Election Commission of India (ECI) aimed at ensuring inclusive and accessible elections, particularly for persons with disabilities, senior citizens, migrant voters and other vulnerable sections.