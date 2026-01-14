Telangana sets record in paddy procurement

HYDERABAD: Telangana has achieved another historic milestone in paddy procurement, purchasing a record 70.82 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) during the Kharif 2025–26 season, surpassing the previous high of 70.2 LMT recorded in 2020–21. The achievement was announced by Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy ahead of Sankranti.

The minister said that the massive procurement drive directly benefited around 14 lakh farmers across the state.

“As we celebrate Sankranti, Telangana marks a historic milestone. Record paddy procurement of 70.82 LMT, surpassing the 2020–21 figure of 70.2 LMT, benefiting 14 lakh farmers. An amount of Rs 16,606 crore as MSP and Rs 1,425 crore as bonus has been paid. A festival of gratitude, prosperity and farmer welfare. Happy Sankranti,” he posted on X.

The state government ensured timely direct credit of `16,606 crore towards Minimum Support Price (MSP) along with a substantial bonus of `1,425 crore into farmers’ bank accounts. According to official data, procurement had crossed the 52 LMT mark by mid-December 2025, reflecting the smooth and efficient functioning of procurement centres throughout the season.