Telangana to get 10 more IAS officers

HYDERABAD: Telangana is set to get 10 more IAS officers with the Central government increasing its cadre strength from 208 to 218. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued a gazette notification to this effect.

According to the notification, 16 IAS duty posts were removed from the cadre. These include posts such as Additional CCLA (Appeals and Vigilance), Chief Rationing Officer, Director (Marketing), Director or Officer on Special Duty in the office of the Resident Commissioner in Delhi, Director or Special Commissioner of Revenue, Director of Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens, two Additional/Joint/Deputy Secretaries to the government, Secretary to the Vigilance Commissioner, and Joint or Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes. In addition, two posts each in Project Officer (PO), Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Additional Commissioner of GHMC, and Special Collectors (I&CAD) were removed.

23 Collector posts

At the same time, 23 Collector posts were added to the existing 10, resulting in a significant expansion at the district level.

With the cadre revision, senior duty posts have increased from 114 to 119. Posts to be filled through promotion have risen from 63 to 66, while those to be filled through direct recruitment have increased from 145 to 152.

Meanwhile, this is the second time the state’s IAS cadre strength has been increased since the formation of Telangana. Soon after the state’s formation, the Central government allocated 163 IAS officers to Telangana. In 2016, the cadre strength was increased to 208.