Announcement on Telangana municipal polls within 20 days: Minister Venkat Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that an announcement on municipal polls will be made within the next 20 days, followed by MPTC and ZPTC elections, R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday appealed to Congress workers across the state to work in coordination and ensure the party wins all the municipalities.

Stating that while BRS working president KT Rama Rao has claimed that they have won 40 per cent of the seats in the panchayat elections, the minister called upon Congress workers to prove the party’s strength in the municipal elections.

On Tuesday, the minister laid foundation stones for various developmental works in Mahbubnagar district.

Addressing the gathering, Venkat Reddy stated that the previous government failed to complete the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project.

“BRS leaders are claiming that 90% of the project work was completed during their regime and are criticising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for not completing the remaining 10 per cent. I am asking them to answer how the project could be 90 per ent complete when the previous government spent only Rs 27,000 crore against the projected cost of Rs 80,000 crore. BRS leaders are spreading lies and misleading the people,” he said.

Minister contributes Rs 3 lakh for water plant

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy gave Rs 3 lakh to KN Nikitha, who is studying third-year MBBS and was elected as sarpanch of Shagapur village, for setting up a mineral water plant in the village. She met the minister during his visit to the district and urged the government’s support for providing drinking water. Following this, the minister announced Rs 3 lakh on behalf of the Prateek Foundation run by him.