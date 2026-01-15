Chinese manja kills migrant worker in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: A 38-year-old migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh died of wounds inflicted by a strand of Chinese manja that tightened around his neck while he was travelling on a motorcycle here on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Avadhesh Kumar, who had recently arrived in the district for agricultural work. He was riding from Fasalwadi towards Sangareddy when the kite string trailing across the road caused a deep cut on his neck. Passersby called for an ambulance and shifted him to the government hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

SP Paritosh Pankaj said a case had been registered and an investigation was under way to identify those who flew the kite and those who sold the banned manja.