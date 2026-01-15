Congress rule in Telangana reminds one of Emergency days, claims KTR

HYDERABAD: Condemning the arrests of NTV journalists, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday asked AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, “Where is your Mohabbat ki Dukaan?”

Taking to X platform, he said: “Strongly condemn the arrest of three journalists during the festival. Congress rule in Telangana reminds one of Emergency days. It is unfortunate how @TelanganaDGP is hell-bent on treating journalists like criminals.

You could have served them notices and called them for an investigation. Going into journalists’ homes in the dead of the night is definitely a stretch! I demand immediate release of the arrested journalists. None of the sections are non-bailable, so why did the Telangana police decide to terrorise the journalists and their families with these midnight arrests?”

In another X post, Rama Rao said: “Dear @RahulGandhi, I hope you are taking note of how the Telangana branch of your ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’ is trampling upon constitutional rights of citizens. Last night, three journalists were abducted by state police.

In one instance, police broke open the doors of a journalist’s home. This was a case with only bailable sections, where the police could have simply issued a BNSS Section 35 notice. Such repression on media and digital media has now become the hallmark of your colleague Revanth Reddy’s rule in Telangana! #CongressFailedTelangana”