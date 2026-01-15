Only 2.7% of colleges availed UGC funds for remedial teaching in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Only 9% of higher education institutions in Telangana said all their students have a similar level of understanding, while 91% acknowledged wide variations in academic capacity, a survey has found. However, many institutions hesitate to conduct remedial classes, citing constraints such as lack of transport facilities for students and faculty.

The findings form part of the chapter ‘Developmental Teaching Arrangements in Higher Education Institutions’ in the report Higher Education in Telangana: Facts and Figures, conceptualised by researchers at the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS). The report serves as a baseline assessment of the state’s higher education system, examining access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability across 15 chapters.

The chapter highlights that first-generation learners and marginalised students are disproportionately affected by the absence of structured academic support, particularly developmental or remedial education.

According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2018–19, Telangana has around 2,084 colleges and 31 universities, with a total regular enrolment of about 1.4 million students. The CESS study aimed to map all institutions, including those covered under the UGC Act, 1956 (Sections 2(f) and 12(B)), to assess the availability of remedial teaching programmes.