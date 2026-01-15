Survey ordered to avert water shortages during Singur project repairs

SANGAREDDY: Anticipating drinking water shortages during the proposed repairs to the Singur project, the administration has ordered a comprehensive survey across all villages in the district.

Collector P Pravinya said it has been proposed to release 8 tmcft from the reservoir, which currently holds 16 tmcft of water. Special teams have been formed to assess existing water facilities and identify areas that may face scarcity.

Rural water supply, Mission Bhagiratha, irrigation, panchayat raj and groundwater officials have been directed to conduct the survey from February 1 to 20 and submit a detailed report to initiate works.

The collector instructed officials to identify vulnerable areas likely to be affected by the water release, assess the condition of borewells and take up repairs where required. New borewells are to be drilled in locations facing acute shortages, particularly in tribal thandas and summer-stressed regions.

“Though Mission Bhagiratha has addressed many issues, the fall in Singur’s water level could create fresh problems. These must be resolved in advance to avoid hardship to the public,” the collector said.

She also directed the inclusion of groundwater staff to assess groundwater levels and related issues. Stressing coordination, Pravinya said all departments must conduct joint inspections and act promptly. An irrigation official confirmed that teams were being organised to begin the survey as instructed.