Telangana HC rejects Durai Enterprises’ challenge to Vemulawada temple hair collection tender

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ appeal filed by M/s. Durai Enterprises, represented by its proprietor P Muthumohandas, challenging the tender process relating to the collection and distribution of human hair at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The appeal questioned the order of a single judge who had rejected the writ petition on the ground that the tender had already been awarded in favour of M/s. Kalawati Enterprises, Secunderabad, following due process, rendering any challenge to the alleged cancellation of the tender academic.

The dispute arose from an e-tender floated by the Endowments commissioner and the temple executive officer for licensing the rights to collect human hair offered by devotees.

While the appellant claimed to be engaged in the business of collecting and processing temple hair and had participated in earlier tenders, it was an admitted fact that Durai Enterprises did not participate in the sixth tender, which was the subject matter of the case. Kalawati Enterprises participated in the said tender and emerged as the highest bidder.