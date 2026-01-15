Telangana ranks eighth in export preparedness: Niti Aayog

HYDERABAD: Demonstrating steady performance among emerging export hubs, Telangana secured the eighth rank among all states in export preparedness with a score of 57.14. In 2023–24, Telangana exported goods worth Rs 1.17 lakh crore to various countries.

On Wednesday, Niti Aayog released the Export Preparedness Index 2024 report. According to the report, Telangana’s export growth was led by high-value sectors such as aerospace and pharmaceutical products. Despite a challenging global trade environment in 2023–24, Telangana recorded export growth of 22.9%, reaching Rs 1.17 lakh crore from Rs 95,000 crore in 2022–23, it said.

The report further stated: “The state ranked ninth in merchandise exports, driven by its leadership in drug formulations and biologicals, which accounted for 35.2% of its merchandise exports. Telangana also performed well in services exports, accounting for 10% of India’s IT and ITeS exports, reflecting its strength in manufacturing and technology-driven sectors.

Despite being a key driver of economic growth and employment in Telangana, the MSME sector faces persistent challenges, particularly in formalisation and scaling operations. About 65.7% of MSMEs in Telangana remain informal, reflecting hurdles in transitioning to a formal structure.”