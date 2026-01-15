Telangana targets $250 bn life sciences economy by 2030

HYDERABAD: The state government is targeting a $250 billion life sciences economy by 2030 through the Telangana Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026–30, which is set to be unveiled by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos.

The policy will outline the strategic roadmap for the development of Green Pharma City. Officials said the Telangana Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy represents a statement of intent, positioning the state to shape the next phase of global life sciences and healthcare innovation.

Officials said that as the global life sciences sector undergoes rapid transformation, driven by advanced therapies, data-led discovery, precision medicine, and sustainability requirements, Telangana is seeking to move beyond scale and focus on value, innovation, and global integration.

The policy consolidates Telangana’s manufacturing base while accelerating its evolution into a competitive hub for advanced R&D, they added.

A major centre for pharma manufacturing

According to officials, Hyderabad hosts operations of several global pharmaceutical companies, including Eli Lilly, Sanofi, MSD, Novartis, Amgen, and BMS, among others. Contributing nearly 40% of India’s pharmaceutical production, Telangana has established itself over the decades as a major centre for pharmaceutical manufacturing.